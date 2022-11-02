‘Something in the Water’ festival returns to Va. Beach in 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pharell’s “Something in the Water” Music Festival is returning to Virginia Beach in 2023.

.@sitw is back in the 757 for 2023 🌊



Passes go on sale Saturday, November 5 at 12 PM ET. The VA Locals Only sale for Virginia residents takes place 10 AM - 5 PM ET. Visit https://t.co/KAPM6gvYiT for more details. pic.twitter.com/kptkVBy2BT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 2, 2022

Pharell made the announcement on Wednesday that the popular music festival will be held in Virginia Beach from April 28-30, 2023.

The festival was held in Washington D.C. last year to commemorate Juneteenth.

Passes go on sale on Nov. 5 starting at noon, but Virginia residents can get their tickets starting at 10 a.m.

