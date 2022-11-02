‘Something in the Water’ festival returns to Va. Beach in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pharell’s “Something in the Water” Music Festival is returning to Virginia Beach in 2023.
Pharell made the announcement on Wednesday that the popular music festival will be held in Virginia Beach from April 28-30, 2023.
The festival was held in Washington D.C. last year to commemorate Juneteenth.
Passes go on sale on Nov. 5 starting at noon, but Virginia residents can get their tickets starting at 10 a.m.
