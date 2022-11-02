Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘Something in the Water’ festival returns to Va. Beach in 2023

The festival returns to Virginia Beach April 28-30, 2023.
The festival returns to Virginia Beach April 28-30, 2023.(Something in the Water)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pharell’s “Something in the Water” Music Festival is returning to Virginia Beach in 2023.

Pharell made the announcement on Wednesday that the popular music festival will be held in Virginia Beach from April 28-30, 2023.

The festival was held in Washington D.C. last year to commemorate Juneteenth.

Passes go on sale on Nov. 5 starting at noon, but Virginia residents can get their tickets starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Billy Dixon says his business had been operating for four years at VCC occupying approximately...
‘It’s not enough time’: Business owner scrambles to vacate VCC before midnight closure
The NICU at Chippenham Hospital will be closing its doors as it merges with Johnston-Willis...
News to Know for Nov. 1: 2 shootings Halloween night; Chippenham Hospital NICU closes; Prince George boil water advisory

Latest News

The Central Virginia community has a lot of events happening this holiday season and you’re...
‘Tis the season: Holiday happenings in Central Virginia
Governor Youngkin Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and city leaders provide progress report on the...
Petersburg city leaders, Governor update on economic developments
Find amazing gifts for all ages, trends, collections, home accessories, and personal treasures.
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art and Craft Festival returns to Richmond
The Salvation Army served just over 4,500 families last year.
NBC12, Salvation Army team up for 2022 Angel Tree