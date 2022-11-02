News to Know for Nov. 2: Girl shot in Petersburg; Police officer to stand trial; Voting issues in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines this Wednesday!

Girl Among 2 Victims Shot Near School

A juvenile and a man are fighting for their lives after a shooting in Petersburg.

Police say it happened around midnight in a neighborhood near Lakemont Elementary School.

Both victims have life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Houston Cops Seek Shooters in Migos Rapper’s Slaying

A 911 dispatcher gives police details on the call Tuesday morning about the shooting that killed Takeoff. (Source: Broadcastify / Houston Police Department/CNN)

This all happened at a private party at a Houston bowling alley.

Police say after the party ended, a large group was outside the building when a fight broke out. Then someone started shooting.

Houston police do not have a suspect in custody.

They are calling on dozens of witnesses to come forward with any information that could help locate the shooter.

Richmond Officer Charged with Rape to Stand Trial Next Year

Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. (Richmond Police Department)

During a hearing yesterday, a judge granted bond for officer Jean Assad and scheduled a jury trial for March 16, 2023.

Assad was arrested last week, accused of raping and sexually abusing a woman while she could not give consent or fight back.

He is currently on unpaid leave from the department while the investigation continues.

Voter Registration Glitch Ahead of Election Day

We're exactly one week away from Election Day and tonight local election offices are sorting through a deluge of voter registrations.

We’re less than a week away from the midterm elections, and state voting officials are working to process a major backlog of voter registrations.

Nearly 150,000 were just sent out in Virginia because of a computer glitch between the DMV and the State Department of Elections.

Those “Motor Voter” registrations dating back from May to September just landed at 133 registrars throughout the state.

Last Monday, state election officials announced they’re creating a new voter registration system to address these issues. It’s aimed to go live in Feb. of 2025.

State election officials say any voter who has a question about their voter registration status or polling place can check the Department of Elections website or call 804-864-8901 and dial 0.

CoStar Breaks Ground on $460M Campus Expansion

Richmond’s skyline will soon change as CoStar Group will spend $460 million in expanding its research and technology center.

CoStar Group kicked off a $460M expansion of its campus along the James River, and it includes a new 26-story skyscraper.

The campus will also include a conference space, fitness amenities, retail, restaurants, and more.

The hub will house more than 3,000 employees - while also creating 2,000 new jobs.

Once the project is finished, CoStar will become the largest technology company and one of the largest private employers in Richmond.

The project is set to be completed by 2024.

Next Powerball Drawing is Tonight!

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The jackpot is now up to $1.2 billion after nobody matched all six numbers on Monday.

This is the second-largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history. The cash value is nearly $600 million.

Even though no one matched all six numbers on Monday, some Virginians won big!

One ticket sold in Chesapeake won $150,000 and two others won $50,000 each.

How’s the Weather?

Cloud increase today but no rain. Then tomorrow the sun returns to the end of the week and start the weekend.

Highs will be near 70.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.