National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate

With exploration for gold continuing in Buckingham County, a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found Virginia’s current system of regulating gold mining “is not adequate to address the potential impacts” of commercial extraction.

“Virginia’s regulatory framework lacks an adequate financial assurance system, which poses a fiscal and environmental risk to the Commonwealth. Additionally, Virginia lacks opportunities for a diverse public to be engaged in permitting processes and a modern system for review of environmental impacts from potential gold mining projects,” concluded the consensus report.

“These and other portions of Virginia’s regulatory framework fell short in comparison to other states, the federal government, and modern best practices,” the authors wrote.

The report, which has been almost a year in the making, was the product of a 2021 law carried by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.