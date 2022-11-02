Man shot multiple times while walking to car in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot outside his home in Henrico’s east end Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police learned that a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim said he was walking to a parked car in the driveway of his house located in the 5800 block of Colwyck Drive when he was shot at from the street.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim could offer no explanation for why anyone would want to harm him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

