Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man identified in deadly, fiery crash that shut down I-95 in Richmond

This crash on I-95 is that local breaking news. You can see flames shooting out of a tractor trailer near the Chamberlayne Road exit earlier today.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Part of Interstate 95 will remain closed overnight after a deadly, fiery crash. The crash shut down all lanes of I-95 in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around noon near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. The incident also closed the Belvidere Overpass.

Police say two trucks were involved in the crash, including one that was hauling beams. The trailer lost a support beam off the back of the truck, which struck a septic tank truck next to it, as well as the bridge.

VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the...
VDOT says the crash happened around noon on I-95 south at mile marker 76.9 near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit.(WWBT)

The incident caused an explosion and closed both the northbound and southbound lanes.

VSP says the driver of the septic truck, Brent Szarzynski, 36 of Chesterfield, died on the scene.

The crash backed up traffic for several miles on both northbound and southbound lanes and caused major delays in the city as traffic was detoured off the interstate.

“I-95 south traffic is being diverted to Exit 79, I-64 west and I-195 south,” VDOT said on its website. “Crews are expected to complete emergency pavement work on I-95 south tonight, and alternating double lane closures will be in place. Drivers should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.”

VDOT says the Belvidere Street overpass bridge over I-95 will remain closed as well until inspectors determine it is safe for travel. Around 4:30 p.m., police said the bridge may be shut down for another eight hours.

The crash happened around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The crash happened around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2. (VDOT)

Police continue to investigate how the truck lost the support beams.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Billy Dixon says his business had been operating for four years at VCC occupying approximately...
‘It’s not enough time’: Business owner scrambles to vacate VCC before midnight closure

Latest News

fiery crash on I-95
Fiery crash shuts down I-95 in Richmond
Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-95 in Richmond
Henrico Police say three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
3 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Henrico
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95