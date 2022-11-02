Juvenile girl among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night.
Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.
When officers arrived, they found a juvenile female and a man in a neighborhood near Lakemont Elementary School suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-861-1212.
