Juvenile girl among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital, including a juvenile Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, officers were called to the 40 block of Gibbons Avenue for reports of fired shots. A short time later, police received another call for a person shot in the 40 block of Slagle Avenue - less than a mile away.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile female and a man in a neighborhood near Lakemont Elementary School suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-861-1212.

