‘I just really want my baby back’: Mother speaks out after daughter killed in crash on I-95

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Montpelier mother is hoping to learn more information soon on a multivehicle crash that killed her daughter Sunday morning on I-95.

“All it takes is one little mistake, and everybody’s life can turn around,” Donna Wenzel, the mother of 26-year-old Claire Wenzel, said.

Claire, who grew up in Hanover County, was killed in what police claim was a chain reaction crash just before 3 a.m. on Sunday at mile marker 84 near Parham Rd.

“She always would say if something bad happened, I’m not going to worry about it. God’s got me,” Donna said. “She knew that god had special plans for her life and that no matter what happened, it was all god’s will.”

When Virginia State Police arrived on the scene, troopers found seven cars involved in the crash.

VSP said the first crash happened when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler ran off the road northbound and hit a guardrail, spinning back into the travel lane.

A second fender-bender-style crash happened when a 2019 Toyota Camry and a 2021 Kia Forte slowed to avoid the Jeep and rear-end one another.

Then, the Jeep, Kia and Toyota drivers exited got out of their cars, and stood in the roadway, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP said a third crash happened when a 2010 Ford Focus hit the Jeep and Kia Forte in an attempt to avoid the collision.

The fourth crash happened when a 2009 Honda Accord tried to avoid the scene, T-boning the Focus and sending a Hyundai Elantra into the back of the Jeep, striking the Elantra’s driver, Claire Elizabeth Wenzel, of Montpelier, Va.

VSP said Wenzel died instantly.

A final crash happened when a Mazda CX5 drove through the area and hit the Honda Accord.

“I saw the accident when I was driving to work at about 6:30 p.m.,” Donna said. “I drove past there, and I was like, that’s a horrible accident, and I thought I saw Claire’s car there, but I was like, no, that couldn’t be. I would get a phone call.”

Donna works as a nurse at VCU Medical Center and says she didn’t find out until later in her shift her daughter had died.

“I wish this never happened, I just really want my baby back,” Donna said.

For a family of 11 kids, Donna said this month is hard already.

“My son Luke who’s 21, died of an asthma attack at home and then three weeks later, their dad died of cancer,” Donna said. “So this time of year is really hard. I just didn’t think we would have to be dealing with another death.”

Donna said her family is still waiting to hear what exactly led up to the crash and who is all at fault.

She said they’re just waiting for Virginia State Police to finish its report on what exactly happened.

She also said the support from the community has been tremendous, and she wants her daughter’s memory to live on.

“I just want everyone to remember that Claire was full of joy and love and for everybody to try and live each day as though it was your last because you never know it might be your last,” Donna said.

Mass at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Ashland was held in Claire’s memory on Tuesday and will be held Wednesday night again.

Claire’s funeral service will also be held at the same church on Saturday at 11 a.m.

If you would like to help the family, click here.

