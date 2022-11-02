Hopewell High School evacuated due to ‘strong gas’ smell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell High School dismissed students on Wednesday morning due to a “strong gas” smell.

“Bus service is being provided as soon as possible and students can be dismissed from their normal locations outside the school,” the school division posted on Facebook. “Please be aware that students are not permitted to come into the building to collect belongings until further notice.”

The source of the smell is being investigated.

