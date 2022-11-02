Healthcare Pros
Ex-heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic charged with trafficking more than 20 tons of cocaine

A fraction of the cocaine seized from a ship at a Philadelphia port is displayed ahead of a...
A fraction of the cocaine seized from a ship at a Philadelphia port is displayed ahead of a news conference in June 2019. Federal officials have estimated the seized drugs had a street value of more than $1 billion.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former professional boxer Goran Gogic has been charged with trafficking tons of cocaine through ports in the United States worth more than $1 billion.

According to the Department of Justice, Gogic is facing one count of conspiracy to violate the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act and three counts of violating the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act.

Officials said Gogic, a citizen of Montenegro, was arrested on Oct. 30 as he was attempting to board an international flight from the Miami International Airport.

“The arrest and indictment of Gogic, a former boxer allegedly responsible for trafficking a staggering amount of cocaine, more than 20 tons, which he attempted to move through U.S. ports, is a resounding victory for law enforcement,” said United States Attorney Breon Peace.

According to an indictment and court documents, between May 2018 and July 2019, Gogic conspired with others to distribute massive quantities of cocaine via commercial cargo ships.

Authorities said Gogic coordinated with sources in Colombia and crew members to transport tons of cocaine on commercial cargo ships to Europe via the U.S.

According to the Justice Department, members of the group loaded commercial cargo ships at night near the coast and ports. Once the cocaine was onboard, the crew members hid it in specific shipping containers.

A different set of workers would be used for different shipments which had access to the ports in Europe.

U.S. law enforcement officers said they seized three such shipments in 2019 that included nearly 18,000 kilograms of cocaine at the Port of Philadelphia - one of the largest cocaine busts in U.S. history valued at more than $1 billion.

“A billion dollars worth of cocaine seized was a heavy hit for Gogic’s criminal network, but nothing heavier than his arrest,” said DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Frank Tarentino.

Law enforcement officers also seized significant amounts of cocaine related to the scheme at ports in Panama, Peru, the Netherlands, and other countries.

If convicted, Gogic faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison.

“This arrest and indictment speak volumes of the tremendous coordination between law enforcement partners to stop individuals such as Gogic from using our waterways to distribute illegal drugs throughout the world,” said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli.

