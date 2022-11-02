Evacuation at Hopewell High School leads to debate over phone-free policy

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Classes will resume at Hopewell High School Thursday morning after students were evacuated hours early Wednesday because of what smelled like a possible gas leak.

As it turned out, there was no problem. The odor stemmed from a back-up battery system in the server room and proved to be harmless.

However, this situation shed light on another issue. Many students were unable to get in touch with their parents due to the ‘phone pouch’ system in place.

In order for students to have an unplugged learning environment free of distraction, there’s a phone-free policy. Every student has a pouch that locks up their phones all day.

During the evacuation, that quickly became problematic for some.

“It’s a little scary because you don’t know what’s gonna happen and you need to get in contact with a parent or someone who can help, but you can’t really get in contact with anyone because your phone is locked up,” 10th grader Lacey Lynch said.

Students are required to turn off their phones and place them in a Yondr pouch that administrators lock magnetically for the school day.

This brought up safety concerns for students like Lynch.

“It’s a tough situation,” she said. “If my parents are having an emergency, I can’t answer them because there’s no way to get in contact with them.”

Deputy Superintendent Jay McClain says they evacuated students ‘fire drill style’ after a gas-like odor started smelling up the hallways.

The school alerted families about the early dismissal, but many students left their backpacks and phone pouches behind.

“We also had had administrators that had phones for students to be able to make calls if they needed to,” McClain said. “This was a situation where there wasn’t necessarily a threat to students after we got them out out of the building.”

McClain says there is a plan in place for instances of imminent threats where students may need phone access. He says families have mixed reactions about the phone-free policy.

“We had parents who were very supportive of it,” McClain said. “We had other parents that do have anxieties with the fears we have in our world about wanting to be able to be in touch with their child.”

Students like Lynch say some of classmates buy magnets to unlock their phones, many saying they need to scrap the pouches for good.

“Most of them don’t like it, they’ll just try and break the pouch, but they make you pay for a whole new one if they find out it broke,” Lynch said.

Once the school was deemed safe, parents and students were able to come back to retrieve their items and get their phone pouches unlocked.

School will resume as normal Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.