Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art and Craft Festival returns to Richmond

Find amazing gifts for all ages, trends, collections, home accessories, and personal treasures.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will make a return to Richmond for its 43rd year.

Voted as the number one show in Virginia and top 10 in the nation according to Sunshine Artist magazine, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival has been deemed the true start of the holiday season.

Hundreds of artists and craftsmen will be present to showcase their small businesses and rare talent including many new exhibitors and familiar favorites. All items are made by participating artists and craftsmen. Many of them welcome custom work, meaning you won’t find any of these items in “big box” retail stores.

Visitors can look forward to unique pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, baskets, weaving, clothing, furniture, sculpture, photography, wood & much more, including specialty foods.

With thousands of unique choices for every style, taste and budget the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will have something for everyone.

The show will start on Friday, Nov 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Richmond Raceway Complex Located on 600 E. Laburnum Ave.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets click here.

