Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Country music star Paul Haggerty dies at 78

Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.
Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Country music star Patrick Haggerty has died.

The 78-year-old suffered a stroke several weeks ago, and a close friend said Haggerty died on Monday.

Haggerty broke ground as the first openly gay country music artist with the group Lavender Country.

Their breakthrough album in 1973 was called “Lavender Country.” Many considered it a protest album against country music.

He did not produce another album for decades.

Haggerty spent those years in between as an activist for LGBTQ rights and socialist causes.

He re-released “Lavender Country” in 2014 and then rerecorded another album with other LGBTQ artists.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Billy Dixon says his business had been operating for four years at VCC occupying approximately...
‘It’s not enough time’: Business owner scrambles to vacate VCC before midnight closure
The NICU at Chippenham Hospital will be closing its doors as it merges with Johnston-Willis...
News to Know for Nov. 1: 2 shootings Halloween night; Chippenham Hospital NICU closes; Prince George boil water advisory

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast: Increasing clouds but still warmer than average
Wednesday Forecast: Increasing clouds but still warmer than average
Antoine Legrande Jr. walked out a free man on Tuesday after his charges were withdrawn.
Charges withdrawn against man accused in deadly Norfolk shooting
Charges withdrawn against man accused of deadly Norfolk shooting
Charges withdrawn against man accused in deadly Norfolk shooting
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports