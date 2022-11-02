Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Charges withdrawn against man accused in deadly Norfolk shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Charges have been withdrawn against a man who was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Norfolk.

The shooting back in March wounded five people and left three dead, including Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins.

Police chief: Fight over spilled drink led to fatal shooting

WVEC reports, Antoine Legrande Jr. was arrested two months after the shooting. He was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm, and two counts of malicious wounding.

However, Legrande walked out a free man on Tuesday after prosecutors withdrew those charges because two of the three witnesses in the case did not show up to testify.

Norfolk’s Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi is lobbying for a witness protection program. He believes witnesses may be more willing to testify if they didn’t fear retaliation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Billy Dixon says his business had been operating for four years at VCC occupying approximately...
‘It’s not enough time’: Business owner scrambles to vacate VCC before midnight closure
The NICU at Chippenham Hospital will be closing its doors as it merges with Johnston-Willis...
News to Know for Nov. 1: 2 shootings Halloween night; Chippenham Hospital NICU closes; Prince George boil water advisory

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast: Increasing clouds but still warmer than average
Wednesday Forecast: Increasing clouds but still warmer than average
Charges withdrawn against man accused of deadly Norfolk shooting
Charges withdrawn against man accused in deadly Norfolk shooting
Gold vein in a stone.
National Academies report says Virginia gold mining regulations are inadequate
The juvenile female and the man had been shot in a neighborhood near Lakemont Elementary School.
Juvenile among 2 victims shot near Petersburg elementary school