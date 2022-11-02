Charges withdrawn against man accused in deadly Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Charges have been withdrawn against a man who was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Norfolk.

The shooting back in March wounded five people and left three dead, including Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins.

WVEC reports, Antoine Legrande Jr. was arrested two months after the shooting. He was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm, and two counts of malicious wounding.

However, Legrande walked out a free man on Tuesday after prosecutors withdrew those charges because two of the three witnesses in the case did not show up to testify.

Norfolk’s Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi is lobbying for a witness protection program. He believes witnesses may be more willing to testify if they didn’t fear retaliation.

