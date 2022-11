RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “The Book of Mormon” is back by popular demand in Richmond early next year.

The musical will return on Feb. 10-11, 2023 at the Altria Theater for three performances. Doors open one hour prior to the show.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.