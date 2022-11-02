Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate

Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle. (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Julia Bingel and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 46-year-old man in Cleveland was killed after crashing into a guardrail along I-71 on Nov. 1.

Crash investigators said Freddie Bouchelle was driving in a 2006 Ford at speeds that were above the 60 mph posted limit when he went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons.

Bouchelle collided with the end of the guardrail, which pierced through the engine compartment of the car all the way through the back window, officials with the Cleveland Police Department said.

Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Billy Dixon says his business had been operating for four years at VCC occupying approximately...
‘It’s not enough time’: Business owner scrambles to vacate VCC before midnight closure
The NICU at Chippenham Hospital will be closing its doors as it merges with Johnston-Willis...
News to Know for Nov. 1: 2 shootings Halloween night; Chippenham Hospital NICU closes; Prince George boil water advisory

Latest News

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20
Safety violations found following man’s presumed death at recycling plant
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Musk: People banned from Twitter won’t be restored for weeks