UPS to hire hundreds of seasonal employees before the holidays

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - UPS is planning to hire more than 600 seasonal employees in the Richmond area in preparation for the 2022 holiday season.

The annual “UPS Brown Friday” hiring event will take place on Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Candidates will have the opportunity to interview both virtually and in person with a new expedited hiring process that only requires 25 minutes.

The opportunities available include seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers.

Seasonal opportunities have proven to become long-lasting careers at UPS. Last year nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions.

UPS offers industry-leading wages and benefits which include a college tuition program and rewards for people who stay.

