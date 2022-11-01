Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Warmer than normal with clearing skies

A warm start to November with near 80° warmth this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Decreasing clouds bring a pleasant afternoon with lots of warm air for November.

Tuesday: Morning clouds, then sunny by midday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, high around 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, high around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid-50s, high in upper 70s

First Alert: Daylight Saving Time ENDS 2:00 am Sunday. Clocks FALL BACK an hour! Sunrise Sunday at 6:39 am, sunset 5:06 pm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with the chance of an isolated shower Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

