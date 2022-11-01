Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide.

Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.

Dubose was found shot to death inside a home in the 800 block of Early Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

The Farmville Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance during this investigation.

