Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville

Tai'Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Farmville.
Tai'Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Farmville.(Farmville Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide.

Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.

Dubose was found shot to death inside a home in the 800 block of Early Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

The Farmville Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance during this investigation.

