Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide.
Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.
Dubose was found shot to death inside a home in the 800 block of Early Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
The Farmville Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance during this investigation.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.