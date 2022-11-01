Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Silver Line extension to Dulles will open November 15

The $3 billion extension adds more than 11 miles of track and six new stations.
The $3 billion extension adds more than 11 miles of track and six new stations.(Bong Lee & Virginia Mercury)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) - After decades of planning and years of delays, the D.C. region’s Metrorail system will open a long-awaited extension to Dulles International Airport in about two weeks.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Monday that the second phase of its Silver Line extension into Loudoun County and the airport will open to passengers on Nov. 15.

The $3 billion extension adds more than 11 miles of track and six new stations. It has been plagued by cost overruns and criminal charges against contractors who falsified records to try to hide faulty concrete.

It was originally scheduled to open in 2018, but faced numerous delays.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly shooting in Midlothian.
‘It’s just very scary’: Police investigating deadly shooting in Midlothian neighborhood
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Nelson's Bridge Road in King William...
Richmond woman, juvenile killed in King William crash
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Tai'Juan A. Williams has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of...
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville

Latest News

The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here...
Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s election
Since 1936, Legendary Santa and the lovely Snow Queen have been delighting families for 86 years.
Santa is coming to town! Celebrate Legendary Santa’s 86th year in Richmond
Officials say, they found smoke coming from one bedroom in the complex.
Crews respond to fire at Hope Village Apartments
Tuesday Forecast: Warmer than normal with clearing skies
Tuesday Forecast: Warmer than normal with clearing skies