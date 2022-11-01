Silver Line extension to Dulles will open November 15

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) - After decades of planning and years of delays, the D.C. region’s Metrorail system will open a long-awaited extension to Dulles International Airport in about two weeks.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Monday that the second phase of its Silver Line extension into Loudoun County and the airport will open to passengers on Nov. 15.

The $3 billion extension adds more than 11 miles of track and six new stations. It has been plagued by cost overruns and criminal charges against contractors who falsified records to try to hide faulty concrete.

It was originally scheduled to open in 2018, but faced numerous delays.

