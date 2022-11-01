Santa is coming to town! Celebrate Legendary Santa’s 86th year in Richmond

Healthcare Pros
Since 1936, Legendary Santa and the lovely Snow Queen have been delighting families for 86 years.
Since 1936, Legendary Santa and the lovely Snow Queen have been delighting families for 86 years.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is quickly approaching, and you won’t have to go to the North Pole to find Santa Claus because he is coming to the Children’s Museum of Richmond.

Join Legendary Santa in “Santa Land,” meet with the Snow Queen and watch as Santa comes down the chimney.

Guest will have the opportunity to talk with Santa, and a photographer will capture wonderful memories of your visit.

Tickets for the 86th year with Legendary Santa are on sale now!

Click/tap here for more information.

