Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.((Source: Virginia Lottery))
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing.

Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.

Two other tickets won $50,000 each. Those tickets were bought at:

  • Kroger, 15069 Forest Road in Forest
  • 7-Eleven, 1108 Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake

Since no one matched all six numbers, the jackpot for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing grows to $1.2 billion.

