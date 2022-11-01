Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police identify man shot to death in Petersburg over the weekend

On Oct. 29, officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue for the report of a person...
On Oct. 29, officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue for the report of a person down shortly after 6 a.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have identified a man that was shot and killed over the weekend.

On Oct. 29, officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue for the report of a person down shortly after 6 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Davon Webster, 31, of Petersburg laying on the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly shooting in Midlothian.
‘It’s just very scary’: Police investigating deadly shooting in Midlothian neighborhood
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Nelson's Bridge Road in King William...
Richmond woman, juvenile killed in King William crash
Tai'Juan A. Williams has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of...
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
Happy Halloween!
News to Know for Oct. 31: Virginia Center Commons closes; Gloucester launches bus safety program; Trick-or-treating forecast

Latest News

A spokesperson for the school division said smoke filled one of the school’s labs as a teacher...
Newport News middle school evacuated due to chemistry lab incident
The NICU at Chippenham Hospital will be closing its doors as it merges with Johnston-Willis...
News to Know for Nov. 1: 2 shootings Halloween night; Chippenham Hospital NICU closes; Prince George boil water advisory
Tai'Juan A. Williams has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of...
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
3 people hurt in 2 shootings Halloween night
3 people hurt in 2 shootings Halloween night