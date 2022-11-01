Police identify man shot to death in Petersburg over the weekend

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have identified a man that was shot and killed over the weekend.

On Oct. 29, officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue for the report of a person down shortly after 6 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Davon Webster, 31, of Petersburg laying on the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.