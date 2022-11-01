News to Know for Nov. 1: 2 shootings Halloween night; Chippenham Hospital NICU closes; Prince George boil water advisory

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday!

3 People Hurt After 2 Shootings Halloween Night

These two shootings happened shortly after trick-or-treaters made their way home.

The first happened on the city’s northside on Chamberlayne Avenue just before 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

About ten minutes before that shooting, two people were shot on Glenfield Avenue on the city’s southside - near Hillside Court.

Some trick-or-treaters were still outside at the time.

Officials say both men are expected to be okay.

If you know anything about either of these shootings, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Man Killed After Confronting Suspected Thief

A Richmond councilwoman launching a new initiative looking to crack down on crime.

Chesterfield police are searching for the gunman who killed a man in a Midlothian neighborhood.

Police say the victim was shot after he caught the suspect rummaging through his girlfriend’s unlocked car at 3:30 yesterday morning.

The suspect is still on the run right now.

At this point, police don’t have a description of this person’s appearance.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Open Enrollment Through Affordable Care Act Starts Today

Today is the day millions of Americans can start picking out their 2023 health insurance plan through the Affordable Care Act.

The Biden Administration is trying to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low.

The costs of health insurance plans for next year will stay down for most people because of an extension of the generous subsidies that began last year.

That came as part of the Democrats’ 1.9 trillion dollar Coronavirus relief law which drove up enrollment.

All of this means that monthly premium payments will stay at zero dollars or just a few dollars monthly for most people.

92 percent of Americans looking for coverage will have at least three insurer options when they go to choose their plans.

The enrollment period runs through January 15th. People should sign up by December 15th if they want to get coverage right at the start of the new year.

NICU at Chippenham Hospital Closes

HCA Hospitals will be consolidating with Johnston-Willis Hospital - since the two are part of the same organization, and are located just six miles apart.

Last year, Johnston-Willis opened a new state-of-the-art, 20-bed unit which provides advanced care for babies born with life-threatening conditions.

Heads Up!

Water running from a faucet (WEEK)

Those living in Beechwood Manor in Prince George County are under a boil water advisory.

The county says workers started cleaning pipes yesterday - which could ultimately make the system susceptible to contamination.

Officials say the advisory is expected to last until tomorrow.

The county will let everyone know when it expires.

Warm Start to November!

Decreasing clouds bring a pleasant afternoon with lots of warm air for November. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

