Newport News middle school evacuated due to chemistry lab incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A chemistry lab incident forces a middle school in Newport News to evacuate.

WVEC reports that Crittenden Middle School was evacuated Monday morning due to a hazmat incident.

A spokesperson for the school division said smoke filled one of the school’s labs as a teacher did an experiment.

The school sent students outside “out of an abundance of caution.” By noon, they were allowed back inside.

Eight students were evaluated and were not hurt. The science teacher was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

This comes nearly three weeks after a chemistry demonstration at Dinwiddie High School injured four students and a teacher.

