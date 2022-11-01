Healthcare Pros
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Richmond shooting

Police do not have any leads for a suspect at this time.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond is in the hospital after getting shot on Chamberlayne Avenue on Halloween night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, where they say one man was shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any leads for a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

