Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Richmond shooting
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond is in the hospital after getting shot on Chamberlayne Avenue on Halloween night.
Just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, where they say one man was shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have any leads for a suspect at this time.
