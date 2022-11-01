Crews respond to fire at Hope Village Apartments
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after an early morning fire in Henrico.
Fire officials say the fire happened at around 2:30 Tuesday morning at the Hope Village Apartments located at Hope Road.
When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a bedroom and that no one was injured.
Officials say the fire caused minor damages, and the residents were able to return to their apartments.
