Crews respond to fire at Hope Village Apartments

Officials say, they found smoke coming from one bedroom in the complex.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after an early morning fire in Henrico.

Fire officials say the fire happened at around 2:30 Tuesday morning at the Hope Village Apartments located at Hope Road.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a bedroom and that no one was injured.

Officials say the fire caused minor damages, and the residents were able to return to their apartments.

