CoStar Group hosts ground-breaking ceremony for $460 million expansion project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s skyline will soon change as CoStar Group will spend $460 million in expanding its research and technology center.

The 425-foot-tall office space will be built next to CoStar Group’s office space located on Fifth Street in Richmond.

City and state leaders like Governor Glenn Youngkin, Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council gathered Tuesday for the groundbreaking.

CoStar Founder and CEO says they were considering several locations for this project, but they chose Richmond because of local talent and state and local support.

“We’re blessed to have met Richmond, to be welcomed by the city, to be supported by the state. This is a really special place. The fall line of the James River. This is an amazing and really beautiful piece of land,” CoStar Founder and CEO Andy Florance said.

The 26-story, 750 thousand square foot campus will include a conference space, fitness amenities, retail, restaurants and more.

“If we want to improve the quality of life for those who live, work, and do business in our city, we must continue to grow. Fortunately for us, over the last five years, we’ve seen population growth, economic growth and cultural growth despite a global pandemic,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.

The hub will also house more than 3,000 Costar employees, creating 2,000 new jobs.

Governor Glenn Youngkin says this expansion project is a significant milestone for CoStar and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“You’re going to see another two thousand people. You’re going to see buildings rise to the sky. You’re going to see opportunities become not just dreams but realities in people’s lives, and it’s all going to happen right here,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said.

Youngkin says as many young Virginians have left the Commonwealth in recent years for different opportunities, these kinds of jobs will attract and keep young people to build their futures here long-term.

“Virginia is and will continue to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said.

Florance says the expansion will attract employees to return to work in the office instead of working at home.

Once the project is finished, the firm will have a more than one-million-square-foot hub along the James River, making CoStar the most significant technology company and one of the largest private employers in Richmond.

The project is set to be completed by 2024.

