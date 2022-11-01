Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Hailey Lenartowicz, 15, was last seen leaving her home on Halloween around 9 p.m., she has blue...
Hailey Lenartowicz, 15, was last seen leaving her home on Halloween around 9 p.m., she has blue eyes and recently dyed red hair.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Chesterfield are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Halloween.

Hailey Lenartowicz was last seen leaving her home in the 12600 block of Richmond Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

She is described as a white female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds. She has blue eyes and recently dyed her hair red. Lenartowicz was last seen wearing a white-and-blue tie-dye sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Lenartowicz’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660,

