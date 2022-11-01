Healthcare Pros
8 men arrested in Henrico sex trafficking operation

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Vice Investigations Team has arrested eight men during a week-long VICE operation.

The team conducted its second joint jurisdictional investigation from Monday, Oct. 17 to Friday, Oct. 21, looking for individuals soliciting or “recruiting” women to join the commercial sex trade.

Some investigations revealed individuals soliciting women for prostitution, while others included recruiting women for the commercial sex trade.

The eight men arrested and charged in this operation are as follows:

  1. Joshua Brooks, 35, of Henrico charged with solicitation for prostitution
  2. Ulysses Stovall, 34, of Henrico, charged with commercial sex trafficking
  3. Anastasios Paulidis, 43, of Hanover charged with solicitation for prostitution
  4. Lawrence Oliver Taylor III, 30, of Prince George County, charged with commercial sex trafficking
  5. Brian Alger, 38, of Charlotte Court House charged with solicitation for prostitution
  6. Hiral Kumr, 34, of Henrico charged with solicitation for prostitution
  7. Ethan Sherry, 24, of Henrico charged with solicitation for prostitution
  8. Nathan Kisaakye, 34, of Richmond charged with solicitation for prostitution

Henrico Police says if you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888.

