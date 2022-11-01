Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight

Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning.
Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning.

The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

At around 4:13 a.m., officers were called to a second shooting in the 600 block of West Bacon Street.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say his injury is non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on these two shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly shooting in Midlothian.
‘It’s just very scary’: Police investigating deadly shooting in Midlothian neighborhood
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
Tonight's Powerball is the 38th drawing.
Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Nelson's Bridge Road in King William...
Richmond woman, juvenile killed in King William crash

Latest News

UPS is looking to hire additional workers to help with the holiday season.
UPS to hire hundreds of seasonal employees before the holidays
Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here...
Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s election
Since 1936, Legendary Santa and the lovely Snow Queen have been delighting families for 86 years.
Santa is coming to town! Celebrate Legendary Santa’s 86th year in Richmond