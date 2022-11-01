2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning.

The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

At around 4:13 a.m., officers were called to a second shooting in the 600 block of West Bacon Street.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say his injury is non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on these two shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

