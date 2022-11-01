2 men injured Halloween night in double shooting in Richmond’s southside
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting happened on Halloween night in the Hillside Court neighborhood.
Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
Police say two men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects at this time, police say.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.