2 men injured Halloween night in double shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men are injured after a shooting happened on Halloween night in the Hillside Court neighborhood.

Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

Police say two men were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time, police say.

