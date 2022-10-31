Suspect on the run after homicide in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide.

Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.

Dubose was found shot to death inside a home in the 800 block of Early Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

“Williams should be considered armed and dangerous at this time,” the Farmville Police Department said on Monday.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call Detective Sgt. D. A. Ragland at 434-392-9259 or the Farmville Emergency Communications Center at 434-392-3332.

