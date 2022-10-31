Richmond woman, juvenile killed in King William crash

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old Richmond woman and a juvenile died Saturday night in a crash in King William County.

Virginia State Police say Brittany Lee Wiles ran off Nelson’s Bridge Road around 7:15 p.m., overcorrected and re-entered the road, striking another vehicle in a t-bone style crash.

Wiles and her juvenile passenger died on the scene. Police say they were both wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

