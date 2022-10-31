Richmond SPCA Fur Ball returns Nov. 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An event aiming to provide veterinary care to thousands of sick and homeless pets is returning to Richmond this weekend.

Richmond SPCA’s Fur Ball will take place at the Jefferson Hotel on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Cinderella Fund, which is dedicated to the veterinary treatment and rehabilitation of sick, injured, and neonatal homeless pets.

An online auction will be open to the public starting Nov. 2 at noon.

