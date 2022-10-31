Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond SPCA Fur Ball returns Nov. 5

Richmond SPCA’s Fur Ball will take place at the Jefferson Hotel on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Richmond SPCA’s Fur Ball will take place at the Jefferson Hotel on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.(Pexels)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An event aiming to provide veterinary care to thousands of sick and homeless pets is returning to Richmond this weekend.

Richmond SPCA’s Fur Ball will take place at the Jefferson Hotel on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Cinderella Fund, which is dedicated to the veterinary treatment and rehabilitation of sick, injured, and neonatal homeless pets.

An online auction will be open to the public starting Nov. 2 at noon.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
Four new developments are on the way and one is the rehabilitation of an existing rural...
Youngkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

Latest News

VDOT to host a Touch-a-Truck event that will give kids the chance to meet and learn more about...
VDOT is celebrating our “Highway Heroes” with a “Touch-a-Truck” event
Make a difference in your community and join the team.
Dinwiddie County Public Schools seek teachers for the 2022-2023 school year
Saturday the Peabody Academic Learning and Development Center (PALDC) is rallying to fight for...
‘Save our black education history in Petersburg’: Alumni fight to save Peabody school
Numerous homes are decorated for Halloween in Central Virginia this year.
Show off your Halloween photos!