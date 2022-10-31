Healthcare Pros
Richmond residents react to convenience stores crackdown initiative in wake of gun violence

By Emily Yinger
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond councilwoman Ellen Robertson is launching a new initiative with other community leaders to try to crack down on crime.

This focuses on the sales of alcohol and slot machines in convenience stores after three people were shot outside Carolina Express last week.

City councilwoman Robertson says she’s planning on going to Virginia Lottery and Virginia ABC to see whether there are already regulations in place that aren’t being followed by the convenience stores regarding alcohol or slot machines. If not, she wants to try to get more regulations put in place.

Virginia Lottery said they do not own or regulate the slot machines inside Carolina Express. A worker at Carolina Express confirmed this.

The Virginia ABC said it investigates any time violence happens in or around a licensed establishment before taking any action. Robertson thinks that more needs to be done by these groups.

“We will send to the ABC store and to Virginia Lottery, and we will say to them that their regulatory process as it stands today does not work to the benefit of our community, and we want change,” Robertson explained.

However, northside residents are split on whether a business crackdown will reduce crime.

“Stores like this on every other corner, and you know what I’m saying really promoting the gambling, the drinking. You know what I’m saying? It’s just a setup,” said one resident.

“The kids that are doing the shooting and bringing the violence don’t buy alcohol. They’re under 21,” expressed another.

At the minimum, Robertson said she wants Carolina Express and some other convenience stores to enter into a community agreement which would likely impact how many gaming machines they have onsite, alcohol sales and loitering.

Councilwoman Robertson plans to continue discussions with the police department and other community leaders to draft a community agreement for these convenience stores.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

