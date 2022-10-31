Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices fall nearly 0.8 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.22 per gallon Monday.
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.22 per gallon Monday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a few weeks of steady increases, gas prices in Richmond continue to fall. The latest gas prices have dropped by 0.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.48 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 28.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.22 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, which is a 47.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

