Police identify man killed in early morning shooting in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one Midlothian man dead early Monday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Halloween, officers were called to the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but 56-year-old Robert C. Ashburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point in their investigation, police determined Ashburn was leaving his home to head to work shortly before 3:30 a.m. when he saw someone going through his girlfriend’s unlocked car. When Ashburn confronted the suspect, he was shot. Police say the suspect fled on foot and was on surveillance video running toward Midlothian.

There’s currently no description information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

