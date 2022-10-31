Pedestrian killed, suspect charged after hit-and-run in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead following a hit-and-run at the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 Henrico police responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Officers arrived and found a man on the ground near a business in the 600 block of E. Laburnum Ave.

The man, later identified as 54-year-old Thaddeus Lee Smith of Henrico, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jason Alexander Wallace of Henrico. Officers were able to locate the damaged vehicle at a home in the 1500 block of Carter Street.

Wallace has been charged with a felony hit and run, and possession of drugs.

Investigators believe drugs and alcohol contributed to the crash and are urging residents to practice safety during this 2022 holiday season.

So far this year there have been more than 60 crashes involving pedestrians with at least eight of them resulting in death.

For more information about pedestrian safety measures in Henrico, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.