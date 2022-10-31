Pedestrian hospitalized after hit by car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man in Richmond has been hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle while walking across the street on Saturday.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers were called to the 4800 block of Orcutt Lane due to reports of a car accident.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man lying in a grassy drainage area. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, recovering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was walking eastbound towards Broad Rock Boulevard when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene for questioning.

Richmond Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident to contact investigators at 804-646-8671 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

