Officer killed in crash; driver charged with murder

Police said 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit by a pickup truck around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. (Source: WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino, Alyssa Williams and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/Gray News) – An on-duty officer with the London Police Department in Kentucky was hit and killed by a drunken driver this weekend, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police said 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock’s cruiser was hit by a pickup truck around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The impact knocked both vehicles into a cemetery, damaging several headstones.

The Laurel County Coroner’s Office pronounced Medlock dead at the scene.

“Logan was an outstanding police officer,” Police Chief Travis Dotson said in an emotional statement Sunday morning. “We are heartbroken.”

Dotson said the department is in “a horrible time of shock and disbelief. It’s a great loss for this community, and we will never forget.”

Officers with the Kentucky State Police charged Casey Byrd, 36 of Oneida, Tenn., with driving under the influence and murder of a police officer.

Medlock leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son.

