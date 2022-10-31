News to Know for Oct. 31: Virginia Center Commons closes; Gloucester launches bus safety program; Trick-or-treating forecast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Monday!

Virginia Income Tax Filing Deadline Tomorrow

The clock is ticking for those of you who haven’t filed your state income taxes.

Tomorrow is the deadline to avoid penalties. It’s also the last day to file in order to be eligible for Virginia’s one-time income tax rebates.

Under the one-time rebate - single filers can get up to $250. Couples filing jointly can get up to $500.

Generally, it takes up to two weeks to process an electronically filed return and eight weeks to process a paper return.

Tragedy in South Korea

Mourners place flowers Sunday, October, 30, 2022 at the site of a deadly crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: CNN)

More than 150 people are dead after a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in Seoul.

Authorities say a massive crowd tried to push through a narrow alley. It’s unclear what caused the crowd to surge.

Nearly all the victims are said to be in their later teens or twenties, and most were women.

Two were U.S. college students studying abroad.

More than 100 others were injured, some of them critically.

Virginia Center Commons Shutting Its Doors for Good

Today, Virginia Center Commons will be closing its doors for good.

Part of the mall has already been demolished to make way for a new indoor sports facility and convocation center.

Henrico County says there will be room for up to 12 regulation NCA basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts and a 4,500-seat arena. They hope to have it finished sometime next year.

Tomorrow, the mall will hold a sale for any remaining fixtures, tables, and chairs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gloucester County Launches Bus Safety Program

electric buses (WLUC)

The program aims to reduce the number of times drivers illegally pass school buses.

Gloucester County Public School buses will get AI-powered cameras installed to capture the license plates of vehicles that violate school bus stopping laws.

The technology upgrade is provided at no cost to the school division or taxpayers.

We Want to See Those Halloween Costumes!

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic (MGN via Pexels)

We want to see all the Halloween fun you’re having!

Many of you already sharing amazing costumes - and decorations with us.

If you want to share, click here!

How’s the Trick-or-Treating Forecast?

Today will be cloudy with a few showers possible west of RVA during the day.

There will be hit-or-miss showers throughout central Virginia during trick-or-treating, but most of the rain holds off until the overnight hours.

Highs will be near 70!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.