Man killed in early morning Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Monday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say, the suspect left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

