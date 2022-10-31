Man killed in early morning Chesterfield shooting
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Monday morning.
At around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say, the suspect left the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.