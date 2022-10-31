Halloween Forecast: Cloudy with a few showers
Showers are possible west of RVA during the day, hit or miss showers throughout central VA during trick or treating, most of the rain holds off until the overnight hours tonight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of us will be dry and cloudy during the day. Scattered showers become more likely after sunset with heavier rain possible overnight.
Halloween Monday: We are seeing patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers becoming more likely for the latter half of our day. An isolated light shower is possible during trick-or-treat time. Highs near 70. (Day Rain Chance: 30%, Rain Chance after 8 pm: 60%)
Tuesday: Lingering morning showers mainly for southeastern VA, then becoming partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low to mid-70s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid-70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
First Alert: Daylight Saving Time ENDS 2:00 am Sunday. Clocks FALL BACK an hour resulting in an earlier sunrise and sunset. Sunrise Sunday at 6:39 am, sunset 5:06 pm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
