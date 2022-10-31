Halloween Forecast: Cloudy with a few showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of us will be dry and cloudy during the day. Scattered showers become more likely after sunset with heavier rain possible overnight.

Halloween Monday: We are seeing patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers becoming more likely for the latter half of our day. An isolated light shower is possible during trick-or-treat time. Highs near 70. (Day Rain Chance: 30%, Rain Chance after 8 pm: 60%)

Tuesday: Lingering morning showers mainly for southeastern VA, then becoming partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low to mid-70s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

First Alert: Daylight Saving Time ENDS 2:00 am Sunday. Clocks FALL BACK an hour resulting in an earlier sunrise and sunset. Sunrise Sunday at 6:39 am, sunset 5:06 pm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

