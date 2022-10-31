Healthcare Pros
Gloucester County launches bus safety program

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GLOUCESTER, Va. (WWBT) - School buses in Gloucester County start using new technology to help keep students safe.

WVEC reports that Gloucester County Public Schools will partner with BusPatrol to start a new program aiming to reduce the number of times drivers illegally pass school buses.

The school division will get AI-powered cameras installed to capture the license plates of vehicles that violate school bus-stopping laws.

The technology upgrade is provided at no cost to the school division or taxpayers.

