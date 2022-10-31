Emergency meeting held after Carolina Express convenience store shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An emergency community meeting on Richmond’s northside happened Sunday in the wake of an increase in gun violence.

It comes after a press conference was held on Saturday with City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She thinks stricter action needs to be taken against convenience stores after a triple shooting at the Carolina Express convenience store on Thursday night.

Some of the tougher action community leaders are looking to impose on these convenience stores, especially Carolina Express, would be addressing loitering as well as how much alcohol is sold in stores and how many slot machines are in there.

They think that’s part of what’s contributing to the gun violence problem. Leaders want store owners to sign off on a community agreement to offer services and products that they think are more beneficial to the community.

Over two dozen people were at the emergency community meeting either online or in person at the Six Points Innovation Center. Most people agreed that the gun violence problem has gotten out of hand.

“My daughter and me we had to hit the floor 3 times in one week we had to hit the floor,” said one community member.

However, not everyone can agree on how to solve it. Some people at the meeting think Councilwoman Robertson’s idea to crack down on convenience stores won’t help.

“The issue is what’s being done in the community to help these children. It’s not the storefront. You can’t hold those people accountable,” explained one community resident.

“The business has no control over whether another community can come in and shoot somebody else I mean that’s just a fact we’ve got to get to the root of this,” stated another.

There are some people who agree with Robertson in thinking that some of the stores should be held responsible.

“Yes he is accountable with what goes on those premises when he opens. He should be held accountable,” one person said.

“I think in short term specifically in that area than this could be effective,” another person mentioned.

The next step that Robertson is trying to take is to create a community agreement for these store owners to follow saying that they’ll adjust how they’re doing business to better match the health and safety of the community.

If they don’t agree to sign off on that agreement, other measures would be considered.

Robertson said she would go to Virginia ABC and Virginia Lottery while using House Bill 2131 as leverage. That legislation requires store owners to take action if shootings and the possession of alcohol on their property continue to create an environment that endangers the public health and safety of the community.

“ABC, as it relates to if they have any other regulatory things and if they don’t have then we’re going to suggest to them well if you’ve got a store with X square footage how much space, should be allowed for ABC beverages, and tobacco and then we will go to the lottery and ask them the same thing as it relates to the type of machines,” Robertson explained.

Councilwoman Robertson ended the meeting by saying she would continue discussions with the police department and other community leaders to figure out what needs to go in the community agreement before they take it to Carolina Express or other convenience stores.

