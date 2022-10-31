Central Virginians look to cash in on big Powerball jackpot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After 37 drawings with no winner, the Powerball is now soaring to historic heights. The jackpot is now sitting at a whopping $1 billion.

“We’re seeing excitement all across the state all across the country really, but here in Virginia, we’re seeing Powerball excitement, and that is translating into big sales,” Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Hagerty said.

Tom Harrison of Chesterfield won a decent sum of money in the past.

“Somewhere back in ‘92 or ‘93, I accidentally hit the big five. Back then, it paid $100 thousand, and they gave me a check for $68 thousand,” he said. “I was still working, so at the end of the year, I paid another 5-thousand, but I’m still here.”

He treated his friends and family with that money and even bought himself a new truck. That experience only motivated him to keep playing to get the big jackpot!

“I always feel lucky,” Harrison said. “The first thing I did was take everybody in my classes out to eat and then went and collected my money.”

There’s only been one time in the past that Powerball has gone past the billion-dollar mark.

That was back in January of 2016.

“At that time, it got to $1.58 billion,” Hagerty said. “We’re not there yet, but a few more drawings like this, and who knows.”

Virginia Lottery says it is seeing a lot of people who don’t usually play Powerball coming out in droves.

“When the jackpot gets this big, and people see that high jackpot in the convenience store, the grocery store, on the billboard while they’re driving, and you’ve got a lot of people who might not normally play saying, hey, it’s time to get in the game,” Hagerty said.

There have been 37 drawings so far without a winner, so the big jackpot keeps going up.

“All the profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia, whether or not that ticket wins, benefits k through 12 public schools in Virginia,” Hagerty said. “That’s why Virginia has a lottery.”

You have until 10 p.m. Monday to get your Powerball tickets in time for the 10:59 p.m. drawing.

You do have the option to buy them on the Virginia Lottery website if you don’t have time to make it to a store.

