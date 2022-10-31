3 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police are working on learning the details about a four-vehicle crash that happened near Nine Mile Road.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Nine Mile Road at Evergreen Road.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT:🚨 Henrico Police is actively working a four vehicle crash near the intersection of Nile Mile Road at Evergreen Road. Three people were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening Injuries. Expect heavy delays in both directions.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say drivers can expect heavy delays in both directions.

