3 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Henrico
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police are working on learning the details about a four-vehicle crash that happened near Nine Mile Road.
Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Nine Mile Road at Evergreen Road.
Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say drivers can expect heavy delays in both directions.
