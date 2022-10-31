2 arrested, illegal guns and drugs found in Petersburg task force iniative

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police and Petersburg Police conducted a task force that led to two felony arrests and seized illegal drugs and guns Saturday.

State police trooper and Petersburg police conducted a traffic check on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the intersection of Puddledock Rd. and Industrial Dr. from 5:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In just an hour and a half, law enforcement seized two illegal handguns, ammunition, and illegal drugs. There were a total of 13 traffic violations cited, and two people were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Officials also Felony criminal charges included possession of a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with illegal drugs, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

VSP has been helping the Petersburg Police Department since May as part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Violent Crimes Task Force Initiative, Bold Blue Line, which was established to align strategies to reduce violent crime in Petersburg.

