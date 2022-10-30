Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police Officer Jean Assad faces felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery.
Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape
Youngkin
Youngkin on attack of Pelosi’s husband: ‘We’re going to send her back to be with him’
Virginia Lottery said the two tickets were sold in Virginia Beach and Henry County.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
Police say there were three adults shot outside the convenience store. Two are suffering from...
Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting
The students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting,...
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
wmc
Voting advocates help Frayser voters make informed decisions
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Community meeting
Community leaders work to curb gun violence after Carolina Express convenience store shooting