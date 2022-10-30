Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

VDOT is celebrating our “Highway Heroes” with a “Touch-a-Truck” event

VDOT to host a Touch-a-Truck event that will give kids the chance to meet and learn more about...
VDOT to host a Touch-a-Truck event that will give kids the chance to meet and learn more about the jobs of firefighters, police officers, construction workers, and more. (Source: Donna McCollum/KTRE)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there were nearly five thousand work zone-related crashes in Virginia resulting in more than one thousand injuries and nearly 30 deaths.

VDOT is hoping to change the rate of motor vehicle incidents with an educational event that will allow the public to see, hear and touch the vehicles essential for responding to crashes on Virginia roads.

Touch-a-Truck is an event geared toward helping the public gain awareness of motor vehicle incidents from the perspective of first responders.

Attendees can expect live demonstrations such as a simulated crash scene, patient extrication, towing recovery, and motorcycle skills. Our first responders will also showcase their responsibilities live by demonstrating the proper way to rappel from an aerial ladder and other rescue methods.

Distracted driving prevention advocate, Melanie Clark, will also be present to make opening remarks. Melanie lost her Husband, Hanover County Firefighter Brad Clark, in 2018 when a tractor-trailer crashed into his fire truck during Tropical Storm Michael.

This event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fair Grounds on 10300 Courthouse Road.

This is event is free and open to the public, for more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Youngkin
Youngkin on attack of Pelosi’s husband: ‘We’re going to send her back to be with him’
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Police responded to reports of shots fired on 600 Grove Avenue
Man is dead following early morning shooting in Petersburg
Virginia Lottery said the two tickets were sold in Virginia Beach and Henry County.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
Four new developments are on the way and one is the rehabilitation of an existing rural...
Youngkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability

Latest News

HCPS is seeking qualified candidates for the 2022-2023 school year.
Henrico County Public Schools to host a Job Fair
All northbound lanes are closed near Parham Road (mile marker 84) due to a multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle crash leads to lane closures in Henrico
Community meeting
Community leaders work to stop gun violence after convenience store shooting
Four new developments are on the way and one is the rehabilitation of an existing rural...
Youngkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability