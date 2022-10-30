VDOT is celebrating our “Highway Heroes” with a “Touch-a-Truck” event

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there were nearly five thousand work zone-related crashes in Virginia resulting in more than one thousand injuries and nearly 30 deaths.

VDOT is hoping to change the rate of motor vehicle incidents with an educational event that will allow the public to see, hear and touch the vehicles essential for responding to crashes on Virginia roads.

Touch-a-Truck is an event geared toward helping the public gain awareness of motor vehicle incidents from the perspective of first responders.

Attendees can expect live demonstrations such as a simulated crash scene, patient extrication, towing recovery, and motorcycle skills. Our first responders will also showcase their responsibilities live by demonstrating the proper way to rappel from an aerial ladder and other rescue methods.

Distracted driving prevention advocate, Melanie Clark, will also be present to make opening remarks. Melanie lost her Husband, Hanover County Firefighter Brad Clark, in 2018 when a tractor-trailer crashed into his fire truck during Tropical Storm Michael.

This event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Fair Grounds on 10300 Courthouse Road.

This is event is free and open to the public, for more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.